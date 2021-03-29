The Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Will India’s Covishield export halt amid coronavirus surge hurt its vaccine diplomacy?
- Officials have defended the decision to ‘calibrate’ Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine exports made by the Serum Institute of India as the country experiences a second wave
- But while production is being ramped up, the temporary halt in deliveries could affect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s soft power efforts
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India. Photo: Agence France-Presse