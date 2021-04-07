A health worker holds a box of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured in South Korea. A spike in cases has led to concerns about securing domestic vaccine supply. Photo: EPA-EFE A health worker holds a box of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured in South Korea. A spike in cases has led to concerns about securing domestic vaccine supply. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea considers vaccine export curbs amid fears of fourth wave of coronavirus infections

  • South Korea is exporting the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine but with infections at a three-month high, a top official said ‘all options are on the table’ to secure supply
  • Health experts say restricting exports would damage the country’s credibility as a trustworthy contract manufacturer of vaccines

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 2:35pm, 7 Apr, 2021

