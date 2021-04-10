Countries around the world have moved to address safety concerns around the AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine. Photo: TNS Countries around the world have moved to address safety concerns around the AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine. Photo: TNS
How did the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine go from ‘game changer’ to ‘under review’?

  • Safety concerns about rare blood clots and controversy over slow deliveries threaten to derail the roll-out of the vaccine in many countries
  • Medical experts say it is important that all potential risks are reported, but they worry that the negative attention could shatter public confidence in Covid-19 inoculations

John Power
Updated: 12:30pm, 10 Apr, 2021

