People are seen on a beach near Melbourne, in Australia’s Victoria state. Buruli ulcer cases have been found in parts of the inner city, but are more common along the coast. Photo: EPA People are seen on a beach near Melbourne, in Australia’s Victoria state. Buruli ulcer cases have been found in parts of the inner city, but are more common along the coast. Photo: EPA
People are seen on a beach near Melbourne, in Australia’s Victoria state. Buruli ulcer cases have been found in parts of the inner city, but are more common along the coast. Photo: EPA
Australia
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Rise of flesh-eating ulcers in Australia’s Victoria state leaves scientists searching for answers

  • Buruli ulcer first emerged in Australia in the early 1900s, but cases have skyrocketed in recent years
  • Much is still unknown about the disease, which can lead to large open wounds, and if untreated, permanent disfigurement and disability

Topic |   Australia
Joshua Mcdonald
Joshua Mcdonald in Melbourne

Updated: 8:00am, 11 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People are seen on a beach near Melbourne, in Australia’s Victoria state. Buruli ulcer cases have been found in parts of the inner city, but are more common along the coast. Photo: EPA People are seen on a beach near Melbourne, in Australia’s Victoria state. Buruli ulcer cases have been found in parts of the inner city, but are more common along the coast. Photo: EPA
People are seen on a beach near Melbourne, in Australia’s Victoria state. Buruli ulcer cases have been found in parts of the inner city, but are more common along the coast. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE