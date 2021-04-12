Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, participate in the procession for taking a dip in the River Ganges during the Kumbh Mela festival, to which crowds are flocking despite India’s surge in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters
Three women in India get rabies shot instead of Covid-19 vaccine as cases surge, overtaking Brazil
- India is the fastest country in the world to administer 100 million doses of the vaccine, but is reporting more than 130,000 cases per day
- Authorities have allowed hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees to flock to the River Ganges for the Kumbh Mela festival
Topic | India
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, participate in the procession for taking a dip in the River Ganges during the Kumbh Mela festival, to which crowds are flocking despite India’s surge in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters