Health workers in protective gear care for patients at a makeshift Covid-19 quarantine facility set up in a banquet hall in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg Health workers in protective gear care for patients at a makeshift Covid-19 quarantine facility set up in a banquet hall in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: India sees melting crematorium, overflowing graveyards and overwhelmed hospitals as infections surge

  • The country reported a record 184,372 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, bringing the nationwide tally of infections to 13.9 million
  • Whatever extra beds and facilities were added last year to cope with the first wave of infection have been overwhelmed by the more than tenfold spike in case numbers over the past month

Amrit Dhillon
Amrit Dhillon in New Delhi

Updated: 7:50pm, 14 Apr, 2021

