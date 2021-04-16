People at a Mumbai vaccination centre react after hearing news of a shortage in Covid-19 vaccine supplies. Photo: Reuters
Why is India, the world’s No 1 vaccine maker, struggling to inoculate its own people against the coronavirus?
- Earlier this year, New Delhi thought it had the pandemic under control as it balanced a domestic inoculation drive with selling or donating jabs as part of its vaccine diplomacy
- But a record-breaking wave of new cases and the limits of its focus on home-grown vaccines mean it now produces too few doses to meet its target of 4 million jabs per month
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People at a Mumbai vaccination centre react after hearing news of a shortage in Covid-19 vaccine supplies. Photo: Reuters