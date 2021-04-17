Some of the birds that call Vedanthangal home. Photo: Arun and Shyam
In India’s oldest avian sanctuary, Vedanthangal, a pollution-free vision turns toxic
- Vedanthangal, a tourist hotspot so beautiful it has inspired songs, is supposed to be protected from pollution. So why are trees wilting, animals dying, skin diseases appearing and farmers abandoning their land?
- Villagers have pointed the finger at a factory run by the pharmaceutical giant Sun Pharma
Topic | India
