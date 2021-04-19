A Singapore Airlines plane on the tarmac at Changi International Airport. Photo: AFP A Singapore Airlines plane on the tarmac at Changi International Airport. Photo: AFP
A Singapore Airlines plane on the tarmac at Changi International Airport. Photo: AFP
Experts in Singapore wary of rise in mutant coronavirus strains amid plans to relaunch Hong Kong travel bubble

  • Health care experts say the trend should be closely watched as the island nation continues to open its borders
  • They also say the detection of two new local infection clusters in the past week is a sign residents should not let their guard down

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 7:38pm, 19 Apr, 2021

