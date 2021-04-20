People stand in line for a swab test at a temporary Covid-19 testing site in Bangkok on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Thailand’s rich Covid-19 patients get ‘hospitel’ treatment, as the poor are turned away
- At least 23 ‘hospitels’ have opened in Bangkok recently, offering a form of luxury coronavirus quarantine for up to US$384 per night
- Public field hospitals, meanwhile, appear to be struggling amid an influx of new cases – though authorities insist there are sufficient hospital beds
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People stand in line for a swab test at a temporary Covid-19 testing site in Bangkok on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg