People are seen shopping in Tokyo’s Shibuya area. The city is battling a surge in coronavirus infections amid concerns about mutations and lagging vaccination rates. Photo: Kyodo
Japan battles Covid-19 mutations, slow vaccination rate as it gears up for Tokyo Olympics

  • The Tokyo and Osaka governors want a state of emergency to contain the fourth wave, with most cases being the UK variant, although others have been identified
  • Japan has only vaccinated 1.2 million people, or 1 per cent of its population, meaning it will not achieve herd immunity before the Olympic Games start on July 23

Julian Ryall
Updated: 7:06pm, 20 Apr, 2021

