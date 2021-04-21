A health worker prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Getty Images A health worker prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Getty Images
A health worker prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Getty Images
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Why limiting AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines over blood clot fears could do more harm than good

  • Countries across Europe and the Asia-Pacific have restricted use of both the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs after reports of rare blood clots, despite the risks being minuscule
  • Experts warn this may be an overreaction that could prolong the pandemic by slowing down the roll-out of vaccines and fuelling public hesitancy

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
John Power
John Power

Updated: 7:15am, 21 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Getty Images A health worker prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Getty Images
A health worker prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE