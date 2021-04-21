Covid-19 patients at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters Covid-19 patients at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 patients at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters
As a second wave of coronavirus overwhelms India’s hospitals, desperate relatives turn to WhatsApp for help

  • With beds, ventilators and oxygen drying up, relatives of those infected with Covid-19 describe a health system in collapse
  • As medical helplines are swamped, many seek information from social media, where advice may be well-intentioned but is often out-of-date

Amrit Dhillon
Updated: 5:49pm, 21 Apr, 2021

