Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. The travel bubble’s delay comes as Singapore is expected to report a rise in local cases. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. The travel bubble’s delay comes as Singapore is expected to report a rise in local cases. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. The travel bubble’s delay comes as Singapore is expected to report a rise in local cases. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble announcement delayed as Singapore quarantines hundreds of migrant workers

  • Sources said the announcement could happen next week with the scheme starting end-May
  • Singapore is expected to report more local cases on Thursday after 12 migrant workers at a dorm tested positive this week

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 12:45pm, 22 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. The travel bubble’s delay comes as Singapore is expected to report a rise in local cases. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. The travel bubble’s delay comes as Singapore is expected to report a rise in local cases. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. The travel bubble’s delay comes as Singapore is expected to report a rise in local cases. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE