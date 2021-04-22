Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. The travel bubble’s delay comes as Singapore is expected to report a rise in local cases. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble announcement delayed as Singapore quarantines hundreds of migrant workers
- Sources said the announcement could happen next week with the scheme starting end-May
- Singapore is expected to report more local cases on Thursday after 12 migrant workers at a dorm tested positive this week
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
