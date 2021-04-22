An ambulance parked in front of the Westlite Woodlands dormitory in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore to ban non-resident visitors from India amid fears of Covid-19 reinfection among recovered migrant workers
- Scientific study from recovered patients shows gradual decrease in antibody levels a year after their date of infection
- India arrival ban comes after delay to expected Thursday announcement on launch date of Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble
