People arrange grocery items to be given away at the Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City, started by Ana Patricia Non. Photo: Xinhua
Philippine woman who started food bank branded a communist, compared to Satan by Duterte’s forces
- Ana Patricia Non, 26, recently set up a shelf with groceries for those who have been jobless and hungry during Covid-19, sparking a nationwide trend
- Then anti-terrorism forces accused her of being a Duterte critic and communist rebel, even though the president himself appeared to approve of her initiative
Topic | The Philippines
