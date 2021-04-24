People arrange grocery items to be given away at the Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City, started by Ana Patricia Non. Photo: Xinhua People arrange grocery items to be given away at the Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City, started by Ana Patricia Non. Photo: Xinhua
People arrange grocery items to be given away at the Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City, started by Ana Patricia Non. Photo: Xinhua
The Philippines
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Philippine woman who started food bank branded a communist, compared to Satan by Duterte’s forces

  • Ana Patricia Non, 26, recently set up a shelf with groceries for those who have been jobless and hungry during Covid-19, sparking a nationwide trend
  • Then anti-terrorism forces accused her of being a Duterte critic and communist rebel, even though the president himself appeared to approve of her initiative

Topic |   The Philippines
Alan RoblesRaissa Robles
Alan Robles  and Raissa Robles

Updated: 1:00pm, 24 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People arrange grocery items to be given away at the Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City, started by Ana Patricia Non. Photo: Xinhua People arrange grocery items to be given away at the Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City, started by Ana Patricia Non. Photo: Xinhua
People arrange grocery items to be given away at the Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City, started by Ana Patricia Non. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE