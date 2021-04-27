A woman is consoled after her husband died from Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: Reuters
As US and China offer coronavirus aid, India wary of hidden agendas
- As virus mutations send infections rocketing in India, offers of help have arrived from both Biden and Beijing
- But the US has soured sentiment by dragging its feet; sceptics say China sees its chance to drive a wedge between Washington and New Delhi
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A woman is consoled after her husband died from Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: Reuters