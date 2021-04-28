Exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium in New Delhi, India. Photo: AP Exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium in New Delhi, India. Photo: AP
Exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium in New Delhi, India. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

‘A chance to make peace’: the Chinese toughing out India’s coronavirus storm

  • Several hundred Chinese nationals remain in India even amid a surge in Covid-19 and frayed diplomatic ties between the two countries
  • Some are struggling to return, hampered by a lack of flights, tests and travel permits. Others are happy to remain and hope Beijing’s offer of aid can help mend fences

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Luo Ruiyao
Luo Ruiyao

Updated: 9:20am, 28 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium in New Delhi, India. Photo: AP Exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium in New Delhi, India. Photo: AP
Exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium in New Delhi, India. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE