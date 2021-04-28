Exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium in New Delhi, India. Photo: AP
‘A chance to make peace’: the Chinese toughing out India’s coronavirus storm
- Several hundred Chinese nationals remain in India even amid a surge in Covid-19 and frayed diplomatic ties between the two countries
- Some are struggling to return, hampered by a lack of flights, tests and travel permits. Others are happy to remain and hope Beijing’s offer of aid can help mend fences
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
