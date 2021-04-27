A health worker tends to a Covid-19 patient supported by a mechanical ventilator and undergoing dialysis at a government hospital in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Philippines could face India-like surge, doctor warns, as infections pass 1 million
- Dr Rodrigo Ong of the independent OCTA Research Group think tank said the country was at the ‘same crosspoint’ in its fight against the virus, with the health care system in a ‘delicate balance’
- His warning comes as the Philippines considers cutting quarantine times for returning travellers and easing other restrictions – despite a faltering vaccine roll-out and thousands of new infections every day
