As Covid-19 surges in Thailand, Prayuth faces crisis of confidence stoked by Thaksin, Clubhouse and ‘fed-up doctors’

  • A delay in procuring vaccine supplies threatens Thailand’s plan to reopen its important tourism sector, prompting criticism of the government from the private sector
  • Adding to the headache for PM Prayuth are ‘fed-up’ social media groups and a former leader who claims he could source Sputnik shots from Vladimir Putin

Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 12:13pm, 28 Apr, 2021

Commuters at Saen Saep pier in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: AP
