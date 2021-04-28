Commuters at Saen Saep pier in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: AP
As Covid-19 surges in Thailand, Prayuth faces crisis of confidence stoked by Thaksin, Clubhouse and ‘fed-up doctors’
- A delay in procuring vaccine supplies threatens Thailand’s plan to reopen its important tourism sector, prompting criticism of the government from the private sector
- Adding to the headache for PM Prayuth are ‘fed-up’ social media groups and a former leader who claims he could source Sputnik shots from Vladimir Putin
