Will Malaysia’s decision to drop AstraZeneca shot from main inoculation drive fuel vaccine hesitancy?

  • Only China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech shot now offered at government vaccination centres, but the AstraZeneca jab is still available as an opt-in
  • Experts say this allays public concerns over side-effects like blood clots, but others say this could damage trust in vaccines and undermine global vaccination efforts

John PowerNorman Goh
John Power  and Norman Goh

Updated: 9:20pm, 29 Apr, 2021

Analysts say Malaysia and other countries need to balance the risks associated with vaccines such as AstraZeneca’s against the much larger threat of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP
