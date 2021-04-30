Medical staff wait at a traffic light outside Singapore’s Tan Tock Seng Hospital, as authorities try to contain the spread of a coronavirus cluster detected at the facility. Photo: AFP Medical staff wait at a traffic light outside Singapore’s Tan Tock Seng Hospital, as authorities try to contain the spread of a coronavirus cluster detected at the facility. Photo: AFP
Medical staff wait at a traffic light outside Singapore’s Tan Tock Seng Hospital, as authorities try to contain the spread of a coronavirus cluster detected at the facility. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Singapore tightens coronavirus restrictions amid hospital cluster fears. But will this affect travel bubble?

  • Certain public areas will be closed and mall shoppers limited after 13 Covid-19 cases linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital - including five who were fully vaccinated
  • Singapore also banned visitors from India’s neighbours Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and cautioned that the Hong Kong travel bubble situation is ‘fluid’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kok XinghuiDewey Sim
Kok Xinghui in Singapore and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 9:00pm, 30 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical staff wait at a traffic light outside Singapore’s Tan Tock Seng Hospital, as authorities try to contain the spread of a coronavirus cluster detected at the facility. Photo: AFP Medical staff wait at a traffic light outside Singapore’s Tan Tock Seng Hospital, as authorities try to contain the spread of a coronavirus cluster detected at the facility. Photo: AFP
Medical staff wait at a traffic light outside Singapore’s Tan Tock Seng Hospital, as authorities try to contain the spread of a coronavirus cluster detected at the facility. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE