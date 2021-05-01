India’s second wave of Covid-19 infections is having a psychological impact on those who have not been infected, with many feeling overwhelmed and helpless at the situation. Photo: Reuters India’s second wave of Covid-19 infections is having a psychological impact on those who have not been infected, with many feeling overwhelmed and helpless at the situation. Photo: Reuters
What it’s like NOT to have Covid-19 in India: how second wave is taking its toll on mental health

  • A psychologist says many Indians are feeling fear, confusion, numbness, anxiety and helplessness as coronavirus cases and deaths surge around them
  • The trauma is amplified by the sounds of ambulance sirens, scenes of cremations taking place in car parks, and not being able to hold funeral rituals for the dead

Kunal Purohit
Updated: 12:30pm, 1 May, 2021

