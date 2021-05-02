Muhammad Tohir’s dental shop in central Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: SCMP/Resty Woro Yuniar Muhammad Tohir’s dental shop in central Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: SCMP/Resty Woro Yuniar
Muhammad Tohir’s dental shop in central Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: SCMP/Resty Woro Yuniar
Indonesia’s self-taught dental workers say they fill a need in society – just not in Hong Kong

  • Four domestic workers breached the conditions of their stay in Hong Kong by offering dental services despite having no training
  • But in Indonesia, self-taught street dentists known as ‘tukang gigi’ cater to those who can’t afford formal healthcare and they are legally protected

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 9:00am, 2 May, 2021

