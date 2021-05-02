Muhammad Tohir’s dental shop in central Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: SCMP/Resty Woro Yuniar
Indonesia’s self-taught dental workers say they fill a need in society – just not in Hong Kong
- Four domestic workers breached the conditions of their stay in Hong Kong by offering dental services despite having no training
- But in Indonesia, self-taught street dentists known as ‘tukang gigi’ cater to those who can’t afford formal healthcare and they are legally protected
Topic | Indonesia
Muhammad Tohir’s dental shop in central Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: SCMP/Resty Woro Yuniar