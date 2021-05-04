Jitender Singh Shunty makes a note of cremations that his organisation has conducted in New Delhi. Photo: Adnan Bhat
As India’s coronavirus cases surge, volunteers step in where government failed
- With the Narendra Modi-led BJP government overwhelmed by the Covid-19 crisis, NGOs, ordinary citizens and even the diaspora are doing what they can
- Putting religious differences aside, volunteers are helping cremate bodies, source oxygen or simply sending meals to those quarantining alone
