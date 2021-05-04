Protesters with a ‘No Olympics’ banner in Tokyo during a demonstration against the Tokyo Games. Photo: AP Protesters with a ‘No Olympics’ banner in Tokyo during a demonstration against the Tokyo Games. Photo: AP
Protesters with a ‘No Olympics’ banner in Tokyo during a demonstration against the Tokyo Games. Photo: AP
Tokyo Olympics: nine Japanese governors want option to scrap Games amid coronavirus surge

  • The leaders of Saitama, Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures – which are due to host soccer matches and the cycling road race – are among those with doubts
  • With 11 weeks to go before the opening ceremony, Covid-19 infections in Tokyo are rising, driven by the B.1.1.7 strain first discovered in Britain

Julian Ryall
Updated: 5:48pm, 4 May, 2021

