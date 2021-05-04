Personnel in protective gear usher a group of migrant workers onto a bus to a government quarantine facility after they tested positive for Covid-19 at Westlite Woodlands dormitory in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
breaking | Singapore imposes 21-day quarantine on most travellers, closes gyms to manage flare-up in Covid-19 cases
- The country will also return to social distancing rules of last year, with only five people in social gatherings and 50 per cent of staff in the workplace allowed by authorities
- The government says it hopes not to institute another ‘circuit breaker’ or partial lockdown but is acting now to avoid more drastic measures later
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Personnel in protective gear usher a group of migrant workers onto a bus to a government quarantine facility after they tested positive for Covid-19 at Westlite Woodlands dormitory in Singapore. Photo: Reuters