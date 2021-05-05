People queue outside a vaccination centre in New Delhi as India tries to contain its surging coronavirus crisis, while Australians in the country are unable to return home. Photo: AFP People queue outside a vaccination centre in New Delhi as India tries to contain its surging coronavirus crisis, while Australians in the country are unable to return home. Photo: AFP
People queue outside a vaccination centre in New Delhi as India tries to contain its surging coronavirus crisis, while Australians in the country are unable to return home. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Stranded Australians in India feel ‘betrayed, abandoned’ by coronavirus travel ban

  • Australia’s move to ban flights and penalise citizens for returning home from India amid its Covid-19 surge has left thousands in limbo
  • The restrictions have been criticised as discriminatory and unconstitutional, but PM Scott Morrison said travellers were unlikely to be jailed

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal

Updated: 5:58am, 5 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People queue outside a vaccination centre in New Delhi as India tries to contain its surging coronavirus crisis, while Australians in the country are unable to return home. Photo: AFP People queue outside a vaccination centre in New Delhi as India tries to contain its surging coronavirus crisis, while Australians in the country are unable to return home. Photo: AFP
People queue outside a vaccination centre in New Delhi as India tries to contain its surging coronavirus crisis, while Australians in the country are unable to return home. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE