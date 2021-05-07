The wind farm project is expected to create 210,000 new jobs. Photo: Reuters The wind farm project is expected to create 210,000 new jobs. Photo: Reuters
South Korea will spend US$32 billion on world’s largest floating offshore wind farm

  • It will produce enough power for 5.7 million households and account for half of South Korea’s planned offshore wind power production by 2030
  • The wind farm will reduce 9.3 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year and produce 84,000 tons of clean hydrogen per year

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 9:25am, 7 May, 2021

