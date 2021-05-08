An Air France jet takes off from Los Angeles international Airport. Photo: Getty Images
As West races back to travel, ‘zero-Covid’ economies like Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia face hermit risk
- In a world where Covid-19 becomes endemic, economies reliant on sealed borders to keep the virus at bay will have painted themselves into a corner, experts say
- Places pursuing herd immunity, such as the United States and Europe, are already opening up. If Asian economies want to do the same, they too may need to learn to live with the virus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An Air France jet takes off from Los Angeles international Airport. Photo: Getty Images