Ritwick Ghosh has lived in mainland China for over a decade, and is using his Mandarin language skills to act as a facilitator between Chinese suppliers and people in India. Photo: Handout Ritwick Ghosh has lived in mainland China for over a decade, and is using his Mandarin language skills to act as a facilitator between Chinese suppliers and people in India. Photo: Handout
Ritwick Ghosh has lived in mainland China for over a decade, and is using his Mandarin language skills to act as a facilitator between Chinese suppliers and people in India. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Oxygen on Taobao: how Chinese are helping Indian expats send home life-saving Covid-19 equipment

  • As India is engulfed by a second wave, Chinese are helping Indian expats source oxygen concentrators from factories or Taobao and send them home
  • China is the world’s biggest manufacturer of oxygen concentrators, but deteriorating ties between Beijing and New Delhi means sourcing them has become complicated

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Sowmiya Ashok
Sowmiya Ashok

Updated: 12:30pm, 8 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ritwick Ghosh has lived in mainland China for over a decade, and is using his Mandarin language skills to act as a facilitator between Chinese suppliers and people in India. Photo: Handout Ritwick Ghosh has lived in mainland China for over a decade, and is using his Mandarin language skills to act as a facilitator between Chinese suppliers and people in India. Photo: Handout
Ritwick Ghosh has lived in mainland China for over a decade, and is using his Mandarin language skills to act as a facilitator between Chinese suppliers and people in India. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE