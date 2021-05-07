A man receives a shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
Indonesia risks India-style Covid-19 surge as millions skirt Eid ul-Fitr travel ban
- Like Malaysia, Southeast Asia’s most populous country has brought in a travel ban aimed at stemming the traditional ‘mudik’ exodus of city workers in the run up to Hari Raya
- Experts warn that with new variants on the loose, a slow pace of vaccination, and widespread flouting of the rules expected, the scene is set for a spike in infections
