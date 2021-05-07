A man receives a shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA A man receives a shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
A man receives a shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Indonesia risks India-style Covid-19 surge as millions skirt Eid ul-Fitr travel ban

  • Like Malaysia, Southeast Asia’s most populous country has brought in a travel ban aimed at stemming the traditional ‘mudik’ exodus of city workers in the run up to Hari Raya
  • Experts warn that with new variants on the loose, a slow pace of vaccination, and widespread flouting of the rules expected, the scene is set for a spike in infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 8:46pm, 7 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man receives a shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA A man receives a shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
A man receives a shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE