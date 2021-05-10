A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman in Kajang, Malaysia, to test for Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Malaysia to enter new lockdown as Muhyiddin warns of national crisis
- Movement Control Order will begin on May 12 and end on June 7
- Social activities including dining out are banned and interstate travel is forbidden except for medical or other approved reasons
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman in Kajang, Malaysia, to test for Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua