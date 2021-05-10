People view the sunrise at Merlion Park in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua People view the sunrise at Merlion Park in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: BioNTech chooses Singapore as its Asia Pacific vaccine hub

  • Drug maker behind groundbreaking Covid-19 shot is to produce ‘several hundreds of millions’ of mRNA-based vaccines from its first manufacturing facility outside Germany in the city state
  • News is a boost for the city state’s drive to build its biomedical sector, with the firm citing its ‘perfect business climate’ and talent pool as key attractions. Meanwhile, it is seen as unlikely to resort to vaccine nationalism, expert says

Kok XinghuiDewey Sim
Updated: 8:30pm, 10 May, 2021

