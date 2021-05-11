Singapore has seen an uptick in domestic coronavirus cases in recent weeks. Photo: Getty Images Singapore has seen an uptick in domestic coronavirus cases in recent weeks. Photo: Getty Images
Singapore may have to ‘learn to live’ with Covid-19, minister says in call to boost vaccinations

  • Coronavirus task force co-chair Lawrence Wong says that unlike bigger countries such as China and Australia, the city state cannot shut itself off forever
  • Singapore is ‘on a knife’s edge’, he warns, amid a rise in domestic cases and variants of concern that could affect planned travel bubble with Hong Kong

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 5:46pm, 11 May, 2021

