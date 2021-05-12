Security officers stop a minivan at a checkpoint in Indonesia after the government imposed a travel ban earlier this month ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival. Photo: EPA Security officers stop a minivan at a checkpoint in Indonesia after the government imposed a travel ban earlier this month ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival. Photo: EPA
As Indonesia bans Eid homecomings, Chinese worker arrivals raise questions

  • Two of the more than 400 workers who arrived from China this month tested positive for Covid-19 – but Indonesia’s daily caseload is in the thousands
  • Long-held tropes about foreign workers taking locals’ jobs and a latent suspicion of ethnic Chinese in Indonesia has fuelled the debate, observers say

Aisyah Llewellyn
Aisyah Llewellyn in Medan

Updated: 2:47pm, 12 May, 2021

