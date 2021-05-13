Morning commuters wearing face masks, amid concerns over Covid-19, in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Vaccination drives stutter as new Covid-19 waves hit Vietnam, Thailand
- As Vietnam tells disease prevention staff to prepare for 30,000 infections, Thailand has seen cases rocket to 88,000 from just 7,000 at the start of the year
- Yet vaccination campaigns in the two countries, and elsewhere in the region, are struggling from a lack of supply and public scepticism
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
