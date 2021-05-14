Singaporean office workers have been urged to work from home due to a surge in local Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters Singaporean office workers have been urged to work from home due to a surge in local Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus Singapore: tighter restrictions reimposed after surge in local cases

  • Singapore on Thursday reported 24 new local cases of Covid-19, the highest number since July last year
  • Authorities have banned dining in at restaurants and restricted gatherings to two people, while urging employees to work from home

Kok XinghuiDewey Sim
Updated: 1:19pm, 14 May, 2021

