Singaporean office workers have been urged to work from home due to a surge in local Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus Singapore: tighter restrictions reimposed after surge in local cases
- Singapore on Thursday reported 24 new local cases of Covid-19, the highest number since July last year
- Authorities have banned dining in at restaurants and restricted gatherings to two people, while urging employees to work from home
