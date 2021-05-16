The early stages of planting a forest in Kerala. Photo: Handout
How Japan’s tiny forests are helping cool India’s heat islands in major cities like Mumbai and Chennai
- Japanese ecologist Akira Miyawaki pioneered the method of cultivating pockets of green space in urban environments around the world
- Indian engineer Shubhendu Sharma became so fascinated with Miyawaki forests he built an algorithm to develop them more precisely
Topic | India
