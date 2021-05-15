The pioneering technology behind the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines could power future treatments against cancer and HIV/Aids. Photo: Reuters The pioneering technology behind the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines could power future treatments against cancer and HIV/Aids. Photo: Reuters
The pioneering technology behind the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines could power future treatments against cancer and HIV/Aids. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

What Asia’s scramble for mRNA production facilities means for the future of vaccine manufacturing in the region

  • Australia, South Korea and Singapore are among the governments now racing to establish facilities to manufacture the hi-tech jabs
  • These could power future treatments against diseases such as cancer and HIV/Aids – but will they be enough to stop the next pandemic?

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
John PowerPark Chan-kyong
John Power  and Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 3:15pm, 15 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The pioneering technology behind the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines could power future treatments against cancer and HIV/Aids. Photo: Reuters The pioneering technology behind the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines could power future treatments against cancer and HIV/Aids. Photo: Reuters
The pioneering technology behind the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines could power future treatments against cancer and HIV/Aids. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE