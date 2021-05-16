Primary school students wearing face masks make their way to school in Singapore amid the Covid-19 pandemic. All primary, secondary and junior colleges will shift to full home-based learning from Wednesday until May 28. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Singapore to close schools from Wednesday amid fears B.1.617 variant ‘affects children more’
- The 38 cases reported on Sunday mean Singapore has racked up 193 domestic infections this month, compared to 55 in April and just nine in March
- Many new cases in recent weeks have tested positive for the more-transmissible B.1.617 coronavirus variant first identified in India, worrying authorities
