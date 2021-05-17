Japanese cyclist Nene Naito at the Olympic Games’ Cycling BMX Freestyle test event on May 17, 2021 in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Japan pushes on with Olympic test events as public opposition mounts and IOC says Games should go ahead
- With 67 days to go, qualifying and test events are continuing – despite mounting public opposition and Japan’s ongoing wave of Covid-19 infections
- A growing number of athletes are pulling out of the Games citing restrictions and risks. Even one of the government’s own advisers says he’s less optimistic
