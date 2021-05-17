Japanese cyclist Nene Naito at the Olympic Games’ Cycling BMX Freestyle test event on May 17, 2021 in Tokyo. Photo: AP Japanese cyclist Nene Naito at the Olympic Games’ Cycling BMX Freestyle test event on May 17, 2021 in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Japan pushes on with Olympic test events as public opposition mounts and IOC says Games should go ahead

  • With 67 days to go, qualifying and test events are continuing – despite mounting public opposition and Japan’s ongoing wave of Covid-19 infections
  • A growing number of athletes are pulling out of the Games citing restrictions and risks. Even one of the government’s own advisers says he’s less optimistic

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 5:20pm, 17 May, 2021

