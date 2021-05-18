Troubling levels of anti-impotence drugs including Viagra have been found in Seoul’s wastewater. Photo: AFP
Are South Korean bars illegally handing out Viagra? Sewage data suggests so
- Scientists spot a problem in Seoul’s sewage and it’s hard to ignore: the concentration of erectile dysfunction drugs is so high that treatment facilities may be unable to filter them out
- Levels pose an environmental hazard and back up a theory that night clubs are giving out the drugs to customers illegally, professor says
