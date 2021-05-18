Troubling levels of anti-impotence drugs including Viagra have been found in Seoul’s wastewater. Photo: AFP Troubling levels of anti-impotence drugs including Viagra have been found in Seoul’s wastewater. Photo: AFP
Troubling levels of anti-impotence drugs including Viagra have been found in Seoul’s wastewater. Photo: AFP
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Are South Korean bars illegally handing out Viagra? Sewage data suggests so

  • Scientists spot a problem in Seoul’s sewage and it’s hard to ignore: the concentration of erectile dysfunction drugs is so high that treatment facilities may be unable to filter them out
  • Levels pose an environmental hazard and back up a theory that night clubs are giving out the drugs to customers illegally, professor says

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 9:54am, 18 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Troubling levels of anti-impotence drugs including Viagra have been found in Seoul’s wastewater. Photo: AFP Troubling levels of anti-impotence drugs including Viagra have been found in Seoul’s wastewater. Photo: AFP
Troubling levels of anti-impotence drugs including Viagra have been found in Seoul’s wastewater. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE