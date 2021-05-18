A nurse prepares to administer a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Gleneagles hospital in Singapore. Photo: Reuters A nurse prepares to administer a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Gleneagles hospital in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore ramps up vaccination drive to give all adults one Covid-19 shot by early August

  • The move means as many as 4.3 million people could receive their first vaccine dose by the end of July, compared to 3.9 million under the old plan
  • Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the interval between first and second doses would be extended to between six and eight weeks to help free up supplies

Updated: 7:27pm, 18 May, 2021

