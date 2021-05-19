US President Joe Biden, with Vice-President Kamala Harris in the background, announces the US will donate 80 million vaccine doses to the rest of the world. Photo: TNS US President Joe Biden, with Vice-President Kamala Harris in the background, announces the US will donate 80 million vaccine doses to the rest of the world. Photo: TNS
As Biden pledges 80 million Covid-19 vaccines for world, US expats in Asia ask ‘what about us?’

  • In a bid to counter China and Russia, the US president has vowed to donate 20 million Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots and 60 million AstraZeneca jabs to countries around the world
  • With nearly half of all Americans jabbed, the country has excess doses to give away. Some expats hope these shots will find their way into American arms, overseas

Sen Nguyen
Updated: 7:15am, 19 May, 2021

