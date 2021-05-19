US President Joe Biden, with Vice-President Kamala Harris in the background, announces the US will donate 80 million vaccine doses to the rest of the world. Photo: TNS
As Biden pledges 80 million Covid-19 vaccines for world, US expats in Asia ask ‘what about us?’
- In a bid to counter China and Russia, the US president has vowed to donate 20 million Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots and 60 million AstraZeneca jabs to countries around the world
- With nearly half of all Americans jabbed, the country has excess doses to give away. Some expats hope these shots will find their way into American arms, overseas
