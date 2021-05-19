Kimchi is often thought of as an iconic Korean food, though there have been recent social media clashes over the origins of the popular fermented vegetable dish. Photo: Getty Images
Kimchi wars: Korean regulators find food-poisoning bacteria on Chinese imports after viral footage sparked concerns
- Yersinia enterocolitica, from the same genus of bacteria as that which causes plague, was found in 15 kimchi products imported from China out of a sample of 289
- Regulators carried out their inspections after troubling footage said to show a cabbage processing plant in China went viral in South Korea earlier this year
