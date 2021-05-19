Kimchi is often thought of as an iconic Korean food, though there have been recent social media clashes over the origins of the popular fermented vegetable dish. Photo: Getty Images Kimchi is often thought of as an iconic Korean food, though there have been recent social media clashes over the origins of the popular fermented vegetable dish. Photo: Getty Images
Kimchi is often thought of as an iconic Korean food, though there have been recent social media clashes over the origins of the popular fermented vegetable dish. Photo: Getty Images
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Kimchi wars: Korean regulators find food-poisoning bacteria on Chinese imports after viral footage sparked concerns

  • Yersinia enterocolitica, from the same genus of bacteria as that which causes plague, was found in 15 kimchi products imported from China out of a sample of 289
  • Regulators carried out their inspections after troubling footage said to show a cabbage processing plant in China went viral in South Korea earlier this year

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 3:27pm, 19 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kimchi is often thought of as an iconic Korean food, though there have been recent social media clashes over the origins of the popular fermented vegetable dish. Photo: Getty Images Kimchi is often thought of as an iconic Korean food, though there have been recent social media clashes over the origins of the popular fermented vegetable dish. Photo: Getty Images
Kimchi is often thought of as an iconic Korean food, though there have been recent social media clashes over the origins of the popular fermented vegetable dish. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE