A woman in Kathmandu, Nepal, holds on to much-needed oxygen cylinders for a Covid-19 patient after refilling them at a factory. Photo: Reuters A woman in Kathmandu, Nepal, holds on to much-needed oxygen cylinders for a Covid-19 patient after refilling them at a factory. Photo: Reuters
Fears grow that Nepal’s Covid-19 crisis could be even worse than India’s

  • Medical facilities in the impoverished nation are refusing admission to coronavirus patients amid acute shortages of oxygen, beds and drugs
  • With India devoting its resources to fighting its second wave, China has stepped into the breach to provide aid to Nepal – but more help is needed

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Penny MacRae

Updated: 9:52pm, 19 May, 2021

