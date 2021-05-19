A woman in Kathmandu, Nepal, holds on to much-needed oxygen cylinders for a Covid-19 patient after refilling them at a factory. Photo: Reuters
Fears grow that Nepal’s Covid-19 crisis could be even worse than India’s
- Medical facilities in the impoverished nation are refusing admission to coronavirus patients amid acute shortages of oxygen, beds and drugs
- With India devoting its resources to fighting its second wave, China has stepped into the breach to provide aid to Nepal – but more help is needed
