A man bathes in milk to remove cow dung from his body as part of ‘therapy’ some believe boosts immunity at a cow shelter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, earlier this month. Photo: AFP A man bathes in milk to remove cow dung from his body as part of ‘therapy’ some believe boosts immunity at a cow shelter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, earlier this month. Photo: AFP
A man bathes in milk to remove cow dung from his body as part of ‘therapy’ some believe boosts immunity at a cow shelter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, earlier this month. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Cow dung cocktails: why India can’t get enough of quack Covid-19 ‘cures’

  • As a tidal wave of infections overwhelms the country’s hospitals, a growing number of Indians are turning to outlandish treatments with no scientific basis
  • Support for herbal ‘immunity boosters’ and other spurious treatments isn’t confined to the uneducated – it extends to the highest levels of government

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Amrit Dhillon
Amrit Dhillon

Updated: 7:12pm, 21 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man bathes in milk to remove cow dung from his body as part of ‘therapy’ some believe boosts immunity at a cow shelter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, earlier this month. Photo: AFP A man bathes in milk to remove cow dung from his body as part of ‘therapy’ some believe boosts immunity at a cow shelter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, earlier this month. Photo: AFP
A man bathes in milk to remove cow dung from his body as part of ‘therapy’ some believe boosts immunity at a cow shelter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, earlier this month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE