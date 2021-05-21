A state of emergency has been imposed on Tokyo and a number of other prefectures. Photo: EPA-EFE A state of emergency has been imposed on Tokyo and a number of other prefectures. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Japan cuts size of foreign Olympics delegations as opposition to Games grows

  • From an initial figure of 200,000, officials now expect 69,000 people, from athletes to support staff, to arrive at a time several prefectures are in a state of emergency
  • One infectious diseases expert says the number is still ‘too high’, with China alone sending 500 media workers

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Julian Ryall

Updated: 5:51pm, 21 May, 2021

