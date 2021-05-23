People visit Victoria Peak in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP People visit Victoria Peak in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Vaccine hesitancy puts Asia’s ‘zero-Covid’ economies like Hong Kong, Australia in herd immunity stalemate

  • While jabbed-up Europe prepares to open its borders, public reluctance towards Covid-19 shots is so great in zero-tolerance places like Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan it puts in doubt their ability to reach the threshold
  • Incentives are needed if these places are to avoid becoming isolated from the rest of the world, experts say

John Power
Updated: 9:00am, 23 May, 2021

